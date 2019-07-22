TVS Motor Co. initiates major cost reduction plan

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has initiated a major cost reduction programme, to meet uncertainties in the automobile sector, according its CMD.

“Last year itself, our cost reduction was the highest achieved in India,” said Venu Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Motor Co. Ltd.

“And this year, we are trying to push it further,” he added, while addressing shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.

“With all the uncertainties, lack of money availability, new norms coming in and costs being pushed up, monsoon being erratic, volatile inter-trade and tension in the Middle East, we do expect a volatile and an unpredictable year,” he cautioned shareholders, who sought a bonus issue.

Mr. Srinivasan said: “In such a year, the main task undertaken by the company is cost control. We have to keep our cost at the lowest level.”

According to him, the company’s electric two-wheelers will be out in the next couple of months. much ahead of the market and infrastructure.

He also said all the vehicles rolled out by the company from December would be BS-VI ready. Regarding the firm’s tie-up with BMW for making high-end bikes, he said it had rolled out 50,000 bikes so far.

Net profit dips

The company’s standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 2019 dipped 3% to ₹142.30 crore from ₹146.60 crore in the corresponding year-earlier period.

Revenues stood at ₹4,469.80 crore, recording a 7.22% growth.