TVS Motor Co enters Venezuelan market

October 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

PTI
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA G.R.N.

New Delhi

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced its foray into the Venezuelan market with plans to introduce 14 products, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The company will be introducing the products with its local distributor, Servisuministros JPG, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

The product range includes premium motorcycles from the company such as RR 310, Apache RTR 200 FI, Apache RTR 160, Apache RTR 200 along with commuter bikes including TRAK 150, Sport 100 and HLX, among others.

It will also introduce sporty scooter NTORQ 125 and three-wheelers KING GS and KING CARGO.

“Our presence in this dynamic market marks a significant achievement for our global expansion strategy and is a historic step towards our global ambitions,” TVS Motor Company Vice President – International Business Rahul Nayak said.

Servisuministros JPG CEO Nino Conersa Giancarlo Olivieri said, “We believe that the fusion of Indian engineering excellence with the rich cultural landscape of Venezuela will result in a thrilling experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts.” TVS has a presence in more than 80 countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, Latin America and West Asia.

Comments

