TVS Motor buys Norton Motorcycles for ₹153 cr.

TVS Motor Company Ltd. has acquired Britain’s iconic sporting motorcycle firm Norton Motorcycles (UK) Ltd. in an all-cash deal for a consideration of ₹153 crore (£16 million) through one of its overseas subsidiaries.

An asset purchase agreement with Norton Motorcycles Holdings Ltd. and Norton Motorcycles (U.K.) Ltd. was concluded to acquire certain assets, including the brand Norton and other associated brands, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Interesting acquisition

“This would be one of the most interesting acquisitions of a storied motorcycle maker in recent times and will reflect TVS Motor Company’s and India’s rapidly rising prominence in the international two-wheeler market,” the company said.

“This transaction is in line with our effort to cater to the aspirations of discerning motorcycle customers. We will extend our full support for Norton to regain its full glory in the international motorcycle landscape,” said Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company.

“Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand,” he said.

TVS Motor Company also announced the upcoming products of Norton Motorcycles such as Commando, Dominator and V4 RR.