TVS Motor boosts Central America reach

09 December 2021 22:21 IST

TVS Motor Company has strengthened its presence in Central America by sealing distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Grupo Q is a leading distributor of motor vehicles in Central America. Active Motors SA would support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM).

As a part of this association, Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in a phased manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica, TVs Motor said in a statement.

TVS Motor Company has a rich experience in Central America with presence across key markets, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. TVS Motor Company product offering in Costa Rica and Nicaragua will include TVS Apache, TVS Stryker, TVS Raider, TVS HLX, TVS Neo NX and TVS NTORQ.