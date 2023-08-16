HamberMenu
TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad in talks to expand manufacturing network beyond India

The companies announced they had completed 10  years of a ‘long’ and ‘strategic’ partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets

August 16, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TVSM Director & CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan.

TVS Motor Co. (TVSM), which has completed 10 years of strategic partnership with BMW Motorrad, is in discussions with the German auto giant to expand its manufacturing network beyond India, said a top official.

“We are delighted to celebrate this historic milestone... We are also in discussions to expand our manufacturing network beyond India to cater to our future growth under this partnership, which includes the recently unveiled BMW CE 02,” said TVSM Director & CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan, without elaborating.

We look forward to working closely on developing platforms targeted towards the global urban centric markets and the “uber-cool” next generation of consumers,” he said.

On Wednesday, both the companies announced that they had completed 10 years of a ‘long’ and ‘strategic’ partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets, the leading two- and three-wheeler said in a statement.

The collaboration resulted in the development of four products on the 310cc platform and it was well accepted by over 1,40,000 customers.

TVS Motor’s Hosur manufacturing plant produces about 10% of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally. The models are now available in over 100 countries.

