TVS Motor August sales grows 14%

Chennai

01 September 2020 20:34 IST

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. reported a 14% growth in total sales for the month of August to 2.87 lakh units.

The manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers had sold 2.53 lakh units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2.77 lakh units against 2.76 lakh units. Domestic two-wheeler sales was marginally down to 2.18 lakh from 2.20 lakh units.

Advertising

Advertising

Motorcycle sales during the month rose to 1.20 lakh units from 1.09 lakh units. Scooter sales were down to 87,000 from 1.09 lakh units.

During the period, the company exports were down to 68,347 units from 69,702 units.