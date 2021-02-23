Business

TVS Motor appoints Prentice as VP – Design

TVS Motor Company has appointed acclaimed motorcycle designer Timothy Prentice as VP – Design, to further enhance its global design excellence. He will oversee design solutions for future mobility and boost the company’s agility in adapting to future trends, the firm said in a release.

“Tim’s experience in designs for high performance electric vehicles will augment the company’s EV line-up design to the next level,” said the company in a statement.

K.N. Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “Tim has been a thought leader in the areas of electric motorcycling and future mobility solutions. I am confident that Tim will greatly enhance our ability to bring our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles.”

