TVS Motor, Amazon India inks pact to strengthen EV deployment

As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries.

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 20:33 IST

The Amazon logo is pictured inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India | Photo Credit: Abhishek Chinnappa

TVS Motor Company Ltd has entered into a strategic engagement with Amazon India to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services.

As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries, the leading two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements. In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor’s EV solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

“The collaboration marks another decisive step for Amazon to achieve our goal of becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, as part of our commitment to the Climate Pledge,” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

“Our collaboration with TVS Motor strengthens our delivery network by adding electric two and three wheelers to our existing fleet. This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” he said.

“TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership, said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

