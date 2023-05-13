TVS Motor aims to go global in two-wheeler personal transportation

May 13, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aiming to become a global player in personal transportation on two wheelers, TVS Motor Company said it has drawn up plans to unveil new products in the EV and ICE segments and consolidate its geographies.

The leading two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer exports vehicles to more than 80 countries. Exports accounted for 35% of the company’s total revenue of ₹32,112 crore in FY23.

“We want to be a global player in personal transportation on two wheelers. We are looking at e-bicycles, e-motorbikes and e-scooters. We need a bigger footprint in Latin America and South East Asia and ultimately with Norton motorcycles and e-bicycles to North America and Europe as well,” said TVS Group chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan.

“This year is going to be a very important year, because we will also start looking at some of the international markets by expanding into Latin America and West Asia. So, this year is going to be another milestone year in the EV segment,” CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan said during an analysts call.

According to him, TVS normally looks at domestic and developing countries. With the existing products, it is already in the developed countries and will be entering into many developed countries.

For FY24, TVS Motor has lined up a capex of ₹900-1,000 crore for the ICE and EV segments both in two- and three-wheelers, and an investment of about ₹700 crore.

“So, TVS will become a global brand with these investments and the new products. It is going to be a milestone in terms of building the TVS brand globally,” he said.

As per the plan, TVS Motor will be unveiling a series of new products, focusing on different customer segments, with a complete portfolio in the range of 5-25 kw in the next 9-15 months.

Electric three-wheelers – both passenger and cargo – are getting ready and would be unveiled in the upcoming quarter. Besides, the company said it had a clear strategy for the iQube, iQube variants and other products.

Currently, the TVS EV portfolio consists of iQube. During Q4, the company delivered 43,000 units and has an order book of close to 30,000 units, and expects to retain the growth momentum in the coming months.

Claiming that there was good demand from international distributors for the iQube, the CEO said that they would like to fulfil the demand in the Indian market. The international business would begin by the second or third quarter, he added.