TVS Motor acquires Intellicar for ₹15 cr. in digital push

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has acquired Bengaluru-based Intellicar Telematics Pvt. Ltd. for ₹15 crore. The deal is expected to be completed by December 31. Intellicar provides advanced IOT-based fleet management solutions through an integrated platform powered by IoT technologies coupled with analytics and data management capabilities, said TVS Motor in a regulatory filing.

It will help accelerate digital initiatives at TVS Motor Co. that are aimed at delivering enhanced customer experience, it added.

