TVS Motor achieves 3 mn in sales of HLX series globally

March 06, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Net Desk

TVS Motor HLX series of motorbikes achieves 3 million in sales globally

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. (TVSM) said it has achieved the fastest milestone of three million in sales of the HLX series of motorcycles across 54 countries in 17 months.

Unveiled in 2013, the HLX series offers diverse variants and meets the mobility demands of the market, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions across Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

The HLX series has been providing the last-mile connectivity in Africa where it is widely used as a taxi, providing transportation to millions of passengers every day, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

