TVS Mobility Group signs MoU with Mitsubishi Corp for employee exchange program

Published - August 01, 2024 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TVS Mobility Group Director R. Dinesh says that this MoU will enable them to address skill gaps and share best practices between the two organisations.

TVS Mobility Group has signed an MoU with a globally integrated business enterprise Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) to launch TVS Mobility Mitsubishi Employee Exchange Program (TMMEEP).

MC Japan and or its partners will host employees from TVS Mobility to offer skill development and training in automotive and mobility sector covering, inspection in auctions, service mechanics, etc.

On the other hand, TVS Mobility will host employees from MC Japan to provide them insights in the digital deployment in aftermarket business and to support the growth of the independent aftermarket.

Employees under 45 years of age with over three years of service with TVS Mobility Group and MC are eligible for this exchange program. The exchange programme will be launched this year and it would be for a duration of 6-12 months, TVS Mobility Group said in a statement.

This exchange program is designed to foster mutual growth and innovation, facilitate seamless cross-learning, enhancing skills, domain knowledge and sharing business management expertise besides training the next generation of leaders within the two organisations.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with MC as there is a huge scope to address skill gaps and share best practices between the two organisations. Further, this platform will enable us to leverage our synergies and identify mutually beneficial projects and initiatives, which could be explored through this two-way cooperation,” said TVS Mobility Group Director R. Dinesh.

