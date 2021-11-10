TVS Ki Mobility rolls out digital mobility service platform for EVs

CHENNAI

Ki Mobility Solutions, a part of TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has rolled out a comprehensive digital mobility service platform for electric vehicles (EV) by partnering with eight OEMs across 2/3 wheelers, LCVs and passenger cars.

Accordingly, Ki Mobility will offer its entire portfolio of solutions and pan-India network to help EV manufacturers to jump-start their operations across 250 towns for sales, service, insurance, roadside assistance, charging stations and parts.

The range of solutions include customer service @home, emergency breakdown cum battery assistance and roadside assistance among others.

“This platform provides portfolio of solutions that would help EV manufacturers provide complete customer centricity that they desire to provide for their customers. Further, Ki Mobility’s cloud based service network would support the accelerated roll-out plans along with service promise to the electric vehicle manufacturers that would help them drive the competitive advantage,” said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, MD.

Ki Mobility is a first full-stack O-to-O (online-to-offline) digital platform that would offer quality, standardised and cost-effective services to vehicle owners, it said. It also operates myTVS, which is one of India’s largest integrated multi-brand vehicle service providers. Currently, myTVS serves more than three million customers through its 800 plus garages across India.