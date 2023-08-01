TVS ILP lines up $400 mn to double its portfolio of products

August 01, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks Pvt. Ltd. (TVS ILP), a leading logistics infrastructure and warehousing company, said it had lined up an investment of $400 million to double its portfolio of facilities to 20 million sq. ft. in the coming years.

The company said it strengthened partnership with NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited (NIIF IFL), bringing the total worth of facilities obtained to nearly $100 million.

The collaboration between TVS ILP and NIIF IFL will accelerate the deployment of innovative and financially viable solutions that address India’s infrastructure needs while minimising environmental impact, TVS ILP said.

“This investment solidifies TVS ILP’s position as a leading player in the warehousing and industrial park segment. The additional funds empower us to enhance our sustainability efforts, and we will look forward to continuing association with NIIF IFL,” said TVS ILP’s president Nitin Aggarwal.

“This collaboration will be a first step towards helping India’s green infrastructure journey,” said NIIF IFL CEO Shiva Rajaraman.