TVS ILP breaks ground for warehouse to support U.S.-based First Solar

September 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The warehouse would provide job opportunities to 200 people

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Industrial and Logistics Park plans to complete the facility for the U.S.-based First Solar by Q1 of 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Industrial & Logistics Park (a part of TVS Mobility Group) will establish a warehouse in Pillaipakkam, in the neighbouring Kancheepuram district, to support U.S.-based First Solar’s vertically-integrated, solar-manufacturing facility located adjacent to the proposed warehouse.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the warehouse, which would serve as a staging area for First Solar’s raw materials and inventory, happened recently, TVS ILP said in a statement.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in the Q1 of 2024 and would provide job opportunities to 200.

“This strategic location is intended to reduce the time, inventory and space utilisation costs within the First Solar factory,” said TVS ILP COO Manikandan Ramachandran.

“We anticipate that the warehouse will play an important role in our effort to optimize inventory and capacity utilisation,” First Solar Vice President and Country MD Sujoy Ghosh.

