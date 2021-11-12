Business

TVS ILP bags EDGE advance certification

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks Pvt. Ltd. (TVS ILP) is the first warehousing company to bag the EDGE advance certification for 13 industrial warehouse buildings located across the country for its environmental commitments.

EDGE is a green building certification system focused on making buildings more resource-efficient. To further reduce the carbon footprint, TVS ILP is actively evaluating using the roof and open spaces within the parks to generate solar power, it said in a statement.

Even as India made significant climate change commitments at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to reduce carbon footprint, the TVS ILP has been ahead of the curve and has already initiated the process of getting EDGE certificates for all its upcoming facilities, the company spokesman added.

TVS ILP is the largest player in the organised logistics and warehousing market in India with almost 15 million sq. ft. of industrial and warehousing space. It has presence in 19 sites across the country.


