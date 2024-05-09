TVS Holdings Q4 consolidated net rises 43% to ₹464 crore

TVS Holdings Ltd., (formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March rose 43% YoY to ₹464 crore.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹10,125 crore from ₹8,523 crore, of which automotive components accounted for ₹202 crore, automotive vehicles and parts ₹8,412 crore and financial services ₹1,751 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income included loss from fair value of investments of ₹48 crore against a net gain of ₹62 crore.

During the quarter, the company acquired an additional stake of 11.66% of Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (EHRL), raising its total stake to 89.26%.

