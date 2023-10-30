TVS Holdings Q2 net rises 68% to ₹83 cr.

October 30, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Holdings Ltd., (formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 68% from the year-earlier period to ₹83 crore.

Revenue from operations contracted by 29% to ₹390 crore, while cost of materials also declined to ₹135 crore from ₹275 crore, the automotive components supplier said in a regulatory filing.

The result included an exceptional cost of ₹1.74 crore associated with voluntary separations.

Shares of the company gained ₹72.95 or 1.37% to close at ₹5,408.45 on the BSE Monday.