TVS Holdings Q1 consolidated net up 18% to ₹481 cr.

Published - August 08, 2024 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Holdings Ltd., (formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd) reported consolidated net profit for the June quarter grew by 18% from the year-earlier period to ₹481 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 9% to ₹10,476 crore, of which sale of goods and services was ₹8,740 crore and interest income was ₹1,431 crore respectively. Net gain on sale/fair value of investments was ₹40 crore against ₹76 crore. Other operating revenue remained flat at ₹264 crore.

Share of loss of associates (net) was ₹18 crore against ₹10 crore, said the core investment company in a statement.

