TVS Holdings gets CCI nod for buying Home Credit India stake

Published - September 25, 2024 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., has received the Competition Commission of India’s nod for the proposed acquisition of 80.74% of equity stake of Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd.

On Wednesday, the CCI considered and approved the proposed acquisition of 80.74% of Home Credit India Finance from Netherlands-based Home Credit India B.V., and Czech Republic based Home Credit International A.S., TVSH said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed acquisition is subject to RBI approval.

TVSH is acquiring the stake for a cash consideration of ₹554 crore, while the remaining 19.26% stake will be purchased by Premji Invest and other associates.

Home Credit India is engaged in the business of providing unsecured loans and is one of the leading players in the consumer financing market and the personal loans segment. It entered the Indian market in 2012 and since then has served more than 1.6 crore customers online and offline.

