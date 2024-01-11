ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Holdings floats arm in Singapore for investments, acquisitions

January 11, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Holdings Ltd., (formerly Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore on Thursday to carry out overseas activities relating to acquisitions/investments.

TVS Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., which is yet to commence operations. has issued share capital of 1 share of 1 SGD each fully subscribed by the parent company, TVSH said in a regulatory filing.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., (TVS SCS), meanwhile, announced the voluntary liquidation of its step down subsidiary TVS SCS International Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd. (TVS SCS IFS) as part rationalisation of the holding structure of foreign subsidiaries.

It has been struck off by voluntary liquidation. TVS SCS IFS is dormant and not a material subsidiary, TVS SCS said.

TVS Srichakra Ltd., has entered into an agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary Super Grip Corporation, USA (formerly known as SG Acquisition Corp), for extending unsecured loan of $5 million at 6% interest rate. It is repayable in three years from the date of disbursement.

