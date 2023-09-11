ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Holdings elevates Sudarshan Venu as MD

September 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sudarshan Venu | Photo Credit: SUPPLIED PIC

TVS Holdings Ltd., (formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd) has elevated Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director for a period of five years with immediate effect.

On Monday, the board also approved the appointment of Timm Tiller as an additional director and non-executive independent director for a term of five consecutive years with immediate effect and re-appointed Sasikala Varadachari, as an Independent director for a second term of three years from October 24, it said in a regulatory filing.

TVS Motor Company, meanwhile, on Monday reappointed K.N. Radhakrishnan as Director & CEO for a further period of five years with effect from October 23.

Shares of TVS Holdings rose by ₹58.10 or 1.05% to close at ₹5,609.25 while TVS Motor gained ₹8.60 or 0.58% to close at ₹1,488.85 on the BSE Monday.

