TVS Holdings declares ₹94 interim dividend

March 21, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Holdings Ltd., formerly Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., has declared an interim dividend of ₹94 per share on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of ₹5 each, absorbing a sum of ₹190 crore for FY24. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of its declaration, the company said in a regulatory filing. Further, the board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹650 crore by way of non-convertible debentures in FY25 on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, over a period of time. Shares of the company rose ₹43.70, or 0.55%, to close at ₹7,982.65 on the BSE on Thursday.

