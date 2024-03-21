GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Holdings declares ₹94 interim dividend

March 21, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Holdings Ltd., formerly Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., has declared an interim dividend of ₹94 per share on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of ₹5 each, absorbing a sum of ₹190 crore for FY24. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of its declaration, the company said in a regulatory filing. Further, the board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹650 crore by way of non-convertible debentures in FY25 on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, over a period of time. Shares of the company rose ₹43.70, or 0.55%, to close at ₹7,982.65 on the BSE on Thursday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.