TVS Holdings consolidated Q3 net up 84% to ₹532 cr.

January 25, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Holdings Ltd., (formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd) consolidated net profit for the December quarter posted 84% growth to ₹532 crore over the year earlier period on improved sales.

Revenue from operations grew 18% to ₹10,021 crore. Costs of materials consumed increased from ₹5,119 crore to ₹5,754 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The results included a share of loss of associates ₹13 crore against ₹10 crore and an exceptional gain of ₹20.6 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The automotive vehicles and parts segment registered revenue of ₹8,355 crore (₹6,863 crore) and financial services ₹1,527 crore (₹1,094 crore). Automotive components segment revenue dipped to ₹178 crore from ₹675 crore.

