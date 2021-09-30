TVS HLX bike’s global sales touch 2 million

CHENNAI

30 September 2021 18:56 IST

TVS Motor Company announced that the sales of TVS HLX sales had doubled to touch a new milestone of 2 million units globally. In 2019, it had crossed the 1 million milestone globally.

Introduced in 2013, TVS HLX has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives by catering to varied commuting needs. The motorcycle has been providing last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM, TVS Motor said in a statement.

