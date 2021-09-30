Business

TVS HLX bike’s global sales touch 2 million

TVS Motor Company announced that the sales of TVS HLX sales had doubled to touch a new milestone of 2 million units globally. In 2019, it had crossed the 1 million milestone globally.

Introduced in 2013, TVS HLX has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives by catering to varied commuting needs. The motorcycle has been providing last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM, TVS Motor said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 6:57:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-hlx-bikes-global-sales-touch-2-million/article36757571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY