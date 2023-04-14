HamberMenu
TVS Eurogrip forays into superbike and ‘adventure touring’ tyre segments

April 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CSK players M.S Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane (extreme left) and Moeen Ali (extreme right) along with P. Madhavan (second from left), EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd., at the launch of adventure touring and superbike tyres by TVS Eurogrip

TVS Srichakra announced the roll-out of its ‘adventure touring’ tyres and superbike tyres such as Roadhound, Duratrail and Terrabite.

“These high-performance products have been designed in Europe and [are] built to suit Indian road conditions,” said P. Madhavan,  EVP, sales and marketing. “Many of these products are already launched internationally, and we have strong positive initial feedback from trade and consumers alike,” he added.

Roadhound is a zero-degree, steel-belted radial tyre for superbikes with ‘excellent’ grip, handling and mileage, the company said. Duratrail offers ‘superior’ grip for on-off road applications and Terrabite DB+  is a ‘robust’ tyre built for tough terrains and off-roads, the firm added.

These products, among other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category, were unveiled in the presence of cricketer M.S. Dhoni and other CSK players.

