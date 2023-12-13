ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Eurogrip exhibits latest construction range of tyres at Excon 2023  

December 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Eurogrip, which is into manufacture and export of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off-highway tyres, exhibited its latest offerings for the construction segment at Excon 2023.

Tyres for a wide range of applications such as soil compactors, skid steer loaders, back hoe loaders, industrial tractors, wheel loaders, dump trucks, motor graders are being showcased at the show being held in Bengaluru till December 16, the company said in a statement.

“India is a potential market for construction range of tyres and we are well equipped to meet the wide range of requirements,” said TVS Eurogrip Vice President, OHT Sales and Marketing, S. Mathan Babu.

