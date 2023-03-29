TVS Emerald, HDFC Capital ink pact to create ₹1,000-cr. platform for plotted development projects in Chennai, Bengaluru

March 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (TVS Emerald) has signed a term sheet with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund – 3 to create a ₹1,000-crore platform for plotted development projects across Chennai and Bengaluru.

“This is a strategic tie-up to grow our plotted development portfolio in the South markets,” Sriram Iyer, president & CEO, TVS Emerald, said in a statement.

“Through our platform with TVS Emerald, we will continue our focus on meeting the increasing demand for high-quality plotted developments at affordable prices,” said Vipul Roongta, MD & CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd.

TVS Emerald, which has been developing and delivering plots in Chennai for nearly 10 years, recently entered the Bengaluru market with the launch of TVS Emerald Jardin and several new land acquisitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Chennai, TVS Emerald has delivered about 2.4 million sq. ft of residential developments and has over 6.25 million sq. ft of under development projects.