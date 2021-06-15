TVS Motor Company has reduced the prices of its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric by ₹11,250. The new pricing is in line with the revision in subsidy under FAME II scheme. The incentive would increase the reach of electric two-wheelers in the country, the company said. The revised price of iQube Electric in New Delhi will be ₹1,00,777 and Bengaluru ₹1,10,506.
TVS cuts price of iQube e-scooter by ₹11,250
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
June 15, 2021 23:06 IST
