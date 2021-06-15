Business

TVS cuts price of iQube e-scooter by ₹11,250

TVS Motor Company has reduced the prices of its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric by ₹11,250. The new pricing is in line with the revision in subsidy under FAME II scheme. The incentive would increase the reach of electric two-wheelers in the country, the company said. The revised price of iQube Electric in New Delhi will be ₹1,00,777 and Bengaluru ₹1,10,506.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 11:07:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-cuts-price-of-iqube-e-scooter-by-11250/article34825312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY