HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

TVS Credit Services reports Q3 net of ₹97.97 cr.

Total income during the quarter went up to ₹1,094.13 crore from ₹723.60 crore

January 25, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

Non-banking finance company TVS Credit Services Ltd has reported a net profit of ₹97.97 crore for October-December 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-based company, a part of the diversified conglomerate TVS Group, reported the net profit at ₹55.88 crore during corresponding quarter last year.

The net profit for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2022 was at ₹278 crore as against ₹58 crore registered in the same period last year.

Total income during the quarter went up to ₹1,094.13 crore from ₹723.60 crore recorded in corresponding period last year.

The assets under management stood at ₹19,541 crore as of December 31, 2022.

"In Q3 FY '23, our business has witnessed a growth in loan disbursements owing to strong momentum across products. This fiscal we have added over two million customers till date, bringing our total customer base to nearly 10 million," said CEO of the company Ashish Sapra. "We will continue to provide enhanced customer experience and expand our footprint in newer markets," he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.