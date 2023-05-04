ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Credit Services Q4 net grows 76% to ₹111 cr.

May 04, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Credit Services CEO Ashish Sapra

TVS Credit Services Ltd., net profit for the quarter ended March grew 76% from the year-earlier period to ₹111 crore.

Total income increased by 60% to ₹1,236 crore. Assets under management rose 48% to ₹20,602 crore, said the NBFC in a statement.

TVS Credit continued to maintain its strong growth momentum in disbursements, primarily driven by credit demand and customised product offerings.

“We are closing FY23 on a strong note, with significant growth witnessed in disbursements across the products. With an expanding customer base of over 1 Crore, our emphasis will remain on enhancing the customer experience, leveraging data and technology,” said Ashish Sapra, CEO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US