TVS Credit Services Q4 net grows 76% to ₹111 cr.

May 04, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Credit Services Ltd., net profit for the quarter ended March grew 76% from the year-earlier period to ₹111 crore.

Total income increased by 60% to ₹1,236 crore. Assets under management rose 48% to ₹20,602 crore, said the NBFC in a statement.

TVS Credit continued to maintain its strong growth momentum in disbursements, primarily driven by credit demand and customised product offerings.

“We are closing FY23 on a strong note, with significant growth witnessed in disbursements across the products. With an expanding customer base of over 1 Crore, our emphasis will remain on enhancing the customer experience, leveraging data and technology,” said Ashish Sapra, CEO.