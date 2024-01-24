ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Credit Services Q3 net up 47% on robust credit demand

January 24, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Credit Services Ltd. standalone net profit for the December quarter rose 47% over the year earlier period to ₹172 crore on robust credit demand driven by festive fervour and increased consumption and attractive consumer offers.

Total income of the company rose to ₹1,527 crore from ₹1,349 crore. Assets Under Management grew to ₹25,315 crore from ₹21,924 crore, it said in a statement.

The NBFC said that it witnessed substantial growth, particularly in consumer loans and retail loans. Additionally, it also added nearly 14 lakh new customers, surpassing a total customer base of 1.3 crore.

TVS Credit remains resolute in its commitment to digital transformation, continuously enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, it said.

