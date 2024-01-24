GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Credit Services Q3 net up 47% on robust credit demand

January 24, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Credit Services Ltd. standalone net profit for the December quarter rose 47% over the year earlier period to ₹172 crore on robust credit demand driven by festive fervour and increased consumption and attractive consumer offers.

Total income of the company rose to ₹1,527 crore from ₹1,349 crore. Assets Under Management grew to ₹25,315 crore from ₹21,924 crore, it said in a statement.

The NBFC said that it witnessed substantial growth, particularly in consumer loans and retail loans. Additionally, it also added nearly 14 lakh new customers, surpassing a total customer base of 1.3 crore.

TVS Credit remains resolute in its commitment to digital transformation, continuously enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.