TVS Credit Services Q2 net up 40% to ₹134 cr.

October 28, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Credit Services Ltd. standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 40% over the year-earlier period to ₹134 crore.

The NBFC reported total income of ₹1,399 crore, a rise of 49%, it said in a statement.

In the first half, the company posted net profit of ₹252 crore and Assets Under Management grew by 14% to ₹23,516 crore.

During H1, credit demand continued to be strong aided by higher consumption and infrastructure outlay by the government. TVS Credit’s business witnessed significant growth, led by the robust performance of consumer loans with a book growth of 59%, it said.

The company added 20 lakh new customers during H1 FY24, resulting in a total customer base exceeding 1.2 crore. As part of the digital transformation initiatives, TVS Credit has also transitioned all applications onto the cloud platform, enhancing operational efficiency and performance.

