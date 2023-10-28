HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Credit Services Q2 net up 40% to ₹134 cr.

October 28, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Credit Services Ltd. standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 40% over the year-earlier period to ₹134 crore.

The NBFC reported total income of ₹1,399 crore, a rise of 49%, it said in a statement.

In the first half, the company posted net profit of ₹252 crore and Assets Under Management grew by 14% to ₹23,516 crore.

During H1, credit demand continued to be strong aided by higher consumption and infrastructure outlay by the government. TVS Credit’s business witnessed significant growth, led by the robust performance of consumer loans with a book growth of 59%, it said.

The company added 20 lakh new customers during H1 FY24, resulting in a total customer base exceeding 1.2 crore. As part of the digital transformation initiatives, TVS Credit has also transitioned all applications onto the cloud platform, enhancing operational efficiency and performance.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.