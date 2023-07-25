HamberMenu
TVS Credit Services Q1 net rises 41% to ₹117 cr. on loan disbursals

Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 42% to ₹21,924 crore.

July 25, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Credit Services Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the June-ended quarter rose 41% to ₹117 crore year-on-year supported by substantial growth in loan disbursals across product portfolio.

Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 42% to ₹21,924 crore, while total income grew by 56% and stood at ₹1,353 crore, the NBFC said in a statement.

During this period, TVS Credit added almost 10 lakh customers bringing its total customer base to more than 1.1 crore as of date.

While expanding its consumer loans business in the North and North-East regions, the NBFC also introduced digital personal loans and thus, strengthened its digital offerings.

