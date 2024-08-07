ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Credit Service Q1 net profit rises 20% to ₹140 cr.

Published - August 07, 2024 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Credit Services Ltd., reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 20% over the year ago period to ₹140 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total income grew 19% to ₹1,606 crore, while Assets Under Management rose 20% to ₹26,351 crore, said the NBFC in a statement.

The company continued to maintain its strong growth momentum in disbursements, primarily driven by increase in distribution reach supported by growth in consumption and increase in penetration.

TVS Credit remains resolute in its commitment to expand the product offerings, distribution, digital transformation, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Being the leading financier for TVS Motor Co., and one of the leading consumer durables and mobile phone financiers, TVS Credit has a fast-growing footprint in used car loans, tractor loans, used commercial vehicle loans, and unsecured loans. It has served over 1.5 crore customers till date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US