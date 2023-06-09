TVS Credit raises ₹480-cr. in equity capital from Premji Invest

TVS Credit Services Ltd. on Friday announced that it has successfully raised equity capital of ₹480 crore from Premji Invest.
As part of the deal, Premji Invest will acquire a 9.7% equity stake in TVS Credit for ₹737 crore, via a combination of primary and secondary investment, TVS Credit said in a statement.
The primary capital will be utilised to further strengthen TVS Credit’s efforts in expanding its customer base in new markets, increasing the channel partner network, and advancing its digitisation journey.
