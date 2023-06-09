ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Credit raises ₹480-cr. in equity capital from Premji Invest

June 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Chennai

The primary capital will be utilised to further strengthen TVS Credit’s efforts in expanding its customer base in new markets, increasing the channel partner network, and advancing its digitisation journey

N Anand

TVS Credit Services Ltd. on Friday announced that it has successfully raised equity capital of ₹480 crore from Premji Invest.

As part of the deal, Premji Invest will acquire a 9.7% equity stake in TVS Credit for ₹737 crore, via a combination of primary and secondary investment, TVS Credit said in a statement.

The primary capital will be utilised to further strengthen TVS Credit's efforts in expanding its customer base in new markets, increasing the channel partner network, and advancing its digitisation journey. 

