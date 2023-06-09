HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Credit raises ₹480-cr. in equity capital from Premji Invest

The primary capital will be utilised to further strengthen TVS Credit’s efforts in expanding its customer base in new markets, increasing the channel partner network, and advancing its digitisation journey

June 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Chennai

N Anand

TVS Credit Services Ltd. on Friday announced that it has successfully raised equity capital of ₹480 crore from Premji Invest.

As part of the deal, Premji Invest will acquire a 9.7% equity stake in TVS Credit for ₹737 crore, via a combination of primary and secondary investment, TVS Credit said in a statement.

The primary capital will be utilised to further strengthen TVS Credit’s efforts in expanding its customer base in new markets, increasing the channel partner network, and advancing its digitisation journey. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.