TVS, BMW start production of e-2wheeler

October 06, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HOSUR

The e2W was jointly designed and developed by the two firms

N Anand

TVS Motor unveiled electric 2-wheeler BMW CE 02 at its Hosur facility. | Photo Credit: N. Anand

TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and BMW Motorrad announced the joint production of electric 2-wheeler BMW CE 02 at Hosur for the global market.

The e2W jointly designed and developed by the two firms.

K .N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company with Markus Shramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, with the BMW CE 02. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The e2w, which was showcased in Munich in July, will have a range of 90km and be introduced in Europe in April 2024 at a price of €8,500, Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad told media.

Stating that BMW would not be foraying into the highly-competitive 125cc scooter segment globally, he said the two firms were jointly developing e2ws in the same segment with the same performance using a 11kW battery.

He added in the next 16-24 months, BMW Motorrad would introduce new EVs globally and the first e-motorbike would be rolled out in 2026.

“This e2w is targeted at young population. TVSM scope includes design and development, supply-chain management and industrialisation,” said TVSM Director and CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan.

The leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer along with the German auto major produces five motorcycles — BMW G310R, BMW GS310, BMW G310RR, Apache RR310 and TVS Apache RTR 310 at TVS plant in Hosur.

On Friday, TVSM and BMW Motorrad announced the roll out of 1,50,000th unit of 310cc series motorcycles and the completion of 10 years of partnership.

“In line with this, TVSM and BMW Motorrad are jointly developing new platforms and future technologies, including EVs,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

(This correspondent is in Hosur at the invitation of the company)

