TVS, BMW Motorrad widen pact

CHENNAI

15 December 2021 22:59 IST

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad on Wednesday announced that both firms were extending and expanding their long-term pact for joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles.

The first product through this cooperation would be showcased in the next 24 months, said Sudarshan Venu, JMD, TVS Motor Company, while Markus Schramm, the Head of BMW Motorrad, added that the product was meant for the global market.

According to the pact, TVS Motor Company’s scope would include the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products with high quality, supply chain management and industrialisation. Exclusive products for both companies would be developed on these common platforms, and the companies would retail their products globally.

“The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility,” Mr. Venu said. “Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies,” he added.

In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad entered into a pact to manufacture sub-500 cc motorcycles for the global market. This collaboration resulted in three products on the 310 cc platform.