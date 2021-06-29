TVS Auto Solutions unveils digital unit Ki Mobility

CHENNAI

29 June 2021 23:21 IST

Acquires vehicle service app GoBumpr

TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd. (TVS ASL) has announced the formation of a new subsidiary Ki Mobility Solutions, an online-to-offline digital platform. The firm has raised ₹85 crore from tech investors for expansion.

“Ki Mobility is the country’s first full-stack O2O (online-to-offline) digital platform that would offer quality, standardised and cost-effective service to vehicle owners of two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the country,” said R. Dinesh, director, TVS ASL.

The digital platform is a maiden attempt in the industry to enhance the livelihood of automobile entrepreneurs, he said. “Ki Mobility will provide quality, transparent and cost effective first-time-right service solutions to vehicle owners with the unmatched convenience of thousands of organised multi-brand garage owners in 270 towns across the country,” said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, MD, TVS ASL. TVS ASL also announced the 100% acquisition of GoBumpr, one of the largest B2C service aggregation platforms, for an undisclosed sum.

Advertising

Advertising