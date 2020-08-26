TVS Auto Google partners Google Cloud

Chennai

26 August 2020 21:00 IST

TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (TVS ASL), which is planning to more than double its market share to 10% by 2023, has partnered Google Cloud to innovate the unorganised automotive aftermarket in India, said a top official.

“We have tied-up with Google Cloud as technical partner to develop a digital super platform that will connect 30,000 to 40,000 vehicle owners, retailers, roadside garages, insurance companies and spare parts outlets to provide parts, service, roadside assistance and insurance. This deal will empower thousands of small entrepreneurs across automotive retailers and garages,” said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd.

According to him, this tie-up will address range of solutions such as connected vehicle (passenger cars, two wheelers and commercial vehicles), diagnostics and predictive service management on cloud, mobility solutions for all stakeholders to address their requirements and real time integration with all stakeholders, he said through a virtual meet.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raghavan said the initiative was aimed at creating a ‘Platform of Platforms’ to bring the fragmented aftermarket into a single digital ecosystem. In India, the aftermarket is divided between organised and unorganised players in the ratio of 20:80. TVS ASL aims to capture 10% of organised retail by 2023.

The Indian Independent automotive aftermarket is estimated to be around $10 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7-10% over the past five years. The market is highly fragmented with over 40,000 retailers, one lakh garages and thousands of small distributors across the country, the company said in a statement.

Asked about their global plans, he said that in the first phase commencing from October to March 2021, they will focus on the Indian aftermarket. By mid-2021, they would go global country by country.