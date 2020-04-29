TVS arm forays into health, essential services

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an end-to-end global supply chain management services for automotive, beverage, defence, industrial and utilities markets, has forayed into health and essential services sector and agriculture supply chain to enable its clients to meet immediate logistics needs, said a top executive.

“We wanted to get into new sectors whether it is healthcare, essential services or consumption items and Covid-19 presented us a business opportunity,” said R. Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

“Since the lockdown, we got six new customers in the specifically focused areas. They need our help and we are supporting them to meet their immediate logistics demand including transportation.” he said.

As a first step in this direction, the company has started supplying critical healthcare equipment including ICU equipment and ventilators to primary health centers, community health centers, taluk, district and government hospitals in Karnataka. It is also being replicated in other states.

Besides, the company is importing the PPE kits into India that are required by the healthcare sector as well as by the organisations who are procuring these in large numbers, he said.

He asserted that they are transforming themselves to provide e-commerce type of solutions to their B2B clients by investing heavily into technology and further strengthening their capabilities.

Technology will be a huge differentiator not just in the short term, but for the future. Currently, only 30% of the company's activities were done using app-based technology, soon it would become 100%, he said.

As part of social distancing, the company had started delivering and interacting with vendor partners without any physical interaction by moving to app-based solutions. Now, it would extend it to its end customers as well.

"Everyone has a smartphone so getting proof of delivery or proof of despatch without physical sign-off becomes easier and paperwork will disappear, It will actually speed up the whole process.” he said.

The performance of the company has been obviously affected due to the pandemic and TVS SCS will stop all non-essential capex and investments for the current fiscal, he said.