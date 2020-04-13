TVS arm deploys 1,000 ‘Corona Warriors’ to move essentials

TVS Supply Chain Solutions India (TVS SCS), an end-to-end supply chain management company, has deployed over 1,000 ‘Corona Warriors’ to manage movement of essential goods and services during the lockdown period.

Currently, the company has deployed ‘Corona Warriors’ at various locations across the country in supporting the logistics activities. The execution team is provided with ‘Corona Kavach,’ a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, said the company in a statement.

TVS SCS is already working with the Karnataka government in managing healthcare equipment services and spares at all primary health centres, community health centres, taluk, district and government hospitals. It is also closely working with other State governments and private healthcare organisations.

“During this critical lockdown period, we are proactively reaching out to organisations who are dealing with food, drug and other essential commodities to be able to meet their immediate logistics demands, including transportation. We are leveraging our technology-enabled control towers’ assistance to monitor and manage vehicles for inter and intra-State movements with the least hurdles,” said R. Shankar, chief executive officer, TVS SCS.

Being a specialised provider in first mile and last mile connectivity, we are working with a few ventilator manufacturers to be able to manage their inbound and outbound supply chain. On the other hand, TVS SCS, through its global sourcing capabilities, is procuring PPE kits from Asian markets to send it to our global customers. We have already started importing these kits for Indian customers.” he said.