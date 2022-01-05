TVS appoints adviser for e-mobility unit

TVS Motor Company has appointed Venkat Viswanathan as the technical advisor for its electric-mobility business.

Professor Viswanathan is currently an associate professor of mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and is a ‘ leader’ in advanced batteries for electric mobility. He is a recipient of numerous awards, the company said in a statement.

The company has committed ₹1,000 crore to the electric mobility business with a major portion of it already invested.

TVS Motor is readying a portfolio of two- and three-wheelers, in the range of 5-25 kW, all of which is set to reach the market in the next 24 months.