TV viewership up 37% in first week of lockdown

Television viewership has seen a sharp increase of 37% from March 21 to 27 as compared to the pre-lockdown period from January 11 to 31.

The TV consumption data for the first week of the lockdown was released by BARC India-Nielsen on Thursday.

The sharp increase is on account of people staying at home during the lockdown and watching news and movies, as per the findings.

This period witnessed the highest-ever TV viewing at 1.20 trillion minutes. And 622 million new viewers were found watching TV for 4 hours 40 minutes daily.

While news saw a growth of 298%, business news grew 180% in viewership. Infotainment clocked a growth of 63%, while movies saw 56% growth in viewership. This is against the 3% growth in general entertainment content (GEC) viewing.

“There has been a huge change in momentum. This is the good time for advertisers to build brands, especially food and beverage brands, on television,” said Sunil Lulla, CEO, BARC India. The week witnessed the return of the 1986 produced Ramayan, which garnered a viewership of 51 million on Saturday and Sunday.

“The re-telecast of Ramayan garnered the highest ever rating to a Hindi GEC show since 2015,” he said.

These was also a significant rise in smartphone content consumption across geographies, socio-economic classes and age groups.